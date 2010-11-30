 Skip to main content
Bills ready for trip to Minnesota

Published: Nov 30, 2010 at 02:11 PM

The storyline
Vikings players are talking about being still mathematically alive under Leslie Frazier, but a loss here would end all of that chatter. The Bills have nearly toppled several teams better than this particular opponent.

Why you should watch
No team in the NFL has suffered more improbable losses than the Bills. They play their butts off and are utterly enjoyable to watch (unless you root for them, I imagine). Brett Favre is entering the final month of his career. Sidney Rice could be rounding more into form.

Did you know?
Bills running back Fred Jackson has a touchdown in his last four games. ... Buffalo's Ryan Fitzpatrick has a touchdown pass in 12 consecutive games. ... Vikings defensive end Jared Allen has a sack in four straight games. ... Minnesota's Percy Harvin is the only player in the NFL this season with a rushing, recieiving and return touchdown.

