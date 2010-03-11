Bills re-sign TE Klopfenstein, who joined team in mid-season

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- The Buffalo Bills re-signed tight end Joe Klopfenstein on Thursday, one week after allowing him to become a free agent.
Terms of the deal weren't disclosed.
Klopfenstein previously played three seasons with the St. Louis Rams before being released in September. St. Louis selected him in the second round of the 2006 draft out of Colorado.
Klopfenstein has 38 starts in 49 career games, and he has 34 receptions for 397 yards and two touchdowns.
Copyright 2010 by The Associated Press