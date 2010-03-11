Bills re-sign TE Klopfenstein, who joined team in mid-season

Published: Mar 11, 2010 at 10:48 AM

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- The Buffalo Bills re-signed tight end Joe Klopfenstein on Thursday, one week after allowing him to become a free agent.

Terms of the deal weren't disclosed.

Klopfenstein was active in four games with the Bills last season and had one catch for 11 yards. He's a four-year NFL veteran who initially signed with the Bills in November after Derek Fine sustained a season-ending knee injury.

Klopfenstein previously played three seasons with the St. Louis Rams before being released in September. St. Louis selected him in the second round of the 2006 draft out of Colorado.

Klopfenstein has 38 starts in 49 career games, and he has 34 receptions for 397 yards and two touchdowns.

Copyright 2010 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Broncos, Seahawks, Buccaneers players won't take part in voluntary offseason workouts over COVID-19 concerns

Denver Broncos and Seattle Seahawks players became the first groups to announce they won't attend voluntary offseason workouts. In a statement sent from the NFLPA on Tuesday, players from both teams said they would skip offseason workouts until the COVID-19 pandemic is better controlled. The Buccaneers later followed suit.
news

Tyler Lockett: Seahawks need to be open to adjusting, 'not act like we know everything' 

The Seahawks learned plenty from their 2020 season, which began with a hot start but fizzled by the time the season turned to winter. With a new offensive coordinator now in the mix, they're out to make sure they don't repeat the same mistakes.
news

Once in a generation: Is Trevor Lawrence NFL's next big thing?

Trevor Lawrence chose to wear No. 16 at Clemson because of aspirations to become the next Peyton Manning, but scouts agree that Andrew Luck -- the last generational quarterback to enter the draft -- is a more accurate comparison
news

Rob Gronkowski believes Julian Edelman 'has a great possibility to be a Hall of Famer'

Julian Edelman announced on Monday that he is calling it a career after 12 seasons. Rob Gronkowski, one of Edelman's most outspoken former teammates, wasted little in making two grand declarations regarding the Super LIII MVP's future.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW