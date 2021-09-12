Bills RB Zack Moss a healthy scratch vs. Steelers

Running back Zack Moss is a healthy scratch for the Buffalo Bills.
The second-year running back was officially listed as inactive for the Bills' Week 1 battle with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport noted that Moss is not injured.
Moss played in 13 games as a rookie and profiled as the Bills between-the-tackles runner and goal-line back.
Moss being inactive boosts Devin Singletary's workload Sunday afternoon as the primary ball carrier. The Bills went with Matt Breida's speed in the backfield over Moss' size. We'll see if that continues throughout the early portion of the schedule.
Buffalo also made LB Andre Smith, OT Tommy Doyle, DE Carlos Basham Jr. and DT Star Lotulelei inactive.