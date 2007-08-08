Bills RB Wright fine after being treated for allergic reaction

PITTSFORD, N.Y. -- Bills rookie running back Dwayne Wright returned to practice Wednesday, a day after he spent 13 hours in hospital being treated for an allergic reaction to something he ate.
"Oh yeah, it was a scary thing," Wright said, referring to waking up Tuesday morning with a swollen lip and jaw. "But no problems. I'm here ready to work. I was calm, but I was telling (the doctors) that I need to get back to work at the same time."
Wright is allergic to avocados and tomatoes, and believes there might have been some tomato residue in a sandwich wrap he ate Monday night at the team's training camp facility in suburban Rochester.
Buffalo's fourth-round pick out of Fresno State, Wright is competing for a backup spot behind rookie first-round pick Marshawn Lynch and veteran backups Anthony Thomas and Shaud Williams.
