Bills RB Jackson worth a look in fantasy's Week 10

Michael Fabiano: Forte might be the most maddeningly inconsistent running back in fantasy football. He either puts up enormous numbers ... or does a Houdini act. Last week in Toronto, he scored a meager 8.10 fantasy points on NFL.com despite facing an awful Bills run defense. Forte also lost goal-line work to Chester Taylor, which is a major cause for concern. As a result, I'd go with Jackson if this is a standard league. He hasn't recorded great numbers, but the matchup against the Lions is favorable. Their defense has allowed the second-most fantasy points to runners this season. At wide receiver, I would start Knox and Sims-Walker. It's a close call between the Jaguars wideout and Moss this week, but the former has a much more attractive matchup. Sims-Walker, who has scored a touchdown in two consecutive games, faces a Texans defense that has allowed the third-most fantasy points to opposing wide receivers in 2010. What's more, Moss was held without a single reception in his last game against the Eagles (Week 4).