Bills RB Jackson unhappy with $5K fine for wearing 'DIII' symbol

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- Buffalo Bills running back Fred Jackson says the NFL has fined him $5,000 for painting "DIII" under his eyes rather than using a standard strip of eye black during last weekend's game at Atlanta.
Jackson complained about the fine after practice Wednesday, and he said he intends to file an appeal. Jackson was surprised by the punishment because he has been wearing "DIII" -- which stands for his Division III college football background -- since the Coe College product first broke into the league with the Bills in 2007.
Jackson said he hadn't received any previous warnings from the league.
The NFL declined comment, saying it only confirms player fines on each Friday during the season.
