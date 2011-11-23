Bills RB Jackson placed on injured reserve with broken leg

Published: Nov 23, 2011 at 08:32 AM

The Buffalo Bills placed running back Fred Jackson on season-ending injured reserve with a fractured fibula, the team announced Wednesday, shortly after a league source told NFL Network insider Jason La Canfora about the move.

Jackson's injury typically takes 4 to 6 weeks to heal, the source told La Canfora, so it shouldn't be of any long-term concern. Still, it was enough to end Jackson's season.

"Further tests on Fred's injured leg have shown that he has a broken bone in his leg, so that's disappointing news for our team and certainly for Fred," Bills coach Chan Gailey said Wednesday in a statement released by the team. "He was having a great year. The process for Fred to return to the field would most likely take him through the end of the season, so we have made the difficult decision to place him on injured reserve."

Gailey said running back C.J. Spiller would start Sunday against the New York Jets.

The Bills also picked up running back Tashard Choice off waivers from the Washington Redskins, who released him Tuesday after he played in only one game with the team. Choice, who played for Gailey at Georgia Tech, started the season with the Dallas Cowboys, who also cut him.

Losing Jackson isn't what the Bills (5-5) need as they fade from playoff contention with a three-game losing streak. Entering last week's loss to the Miami Dolphins, he led the NFL in rushing (he's now third with 934 yards), and his 1,376 yards from scrimmage through 10 games ranks behind only Chicago's Matt Forte (1,391).

"Thanks #BillsMafia for all the support!" Jackson tweeted after the news of his season-ending injury came out. "I need everyone of u to continue to support my teammates the way u have all season! Still a lot of Football to be played! This is jus a small bump in the road for me! Lookin 4ward to comin back and finishin the rest of my career in Buff.

"#BillsMafia Keep sendin in those Probowl votes," Jackson said. "I wanna play 1 more game this season!! I need ur help to do it. Can't go out like this."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

VIDEO: A Super Bowl LVI Edition of NFL Presents: COVID Lessons and Outlook

NFL Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills moderated a webinar to discuss key decisions the NFL made during the 2021 season, what the league has learned about COVID, and what the future of the pandemic may look like for 2022 and beyond.
news

Pittsburgh Steelers headline NFL's five most interesting teams this offseason

In the wake of Ben Roethlisberger's retirement, the Pittsburgh Steelers are a fascinating group on both sides of the football. Which other franchises demand your attention? Bucky Brooks spotlights the five most interesting teams this offseason.
news

Former Chargers RB Lionel 'Little Train' James dies at age of 59

Former San Diego Chargers running back and Auburn University legend Lionel "Little Train" James passed away after a lengthy illness Friday at the age of 59, the school announced.
news

2022 NFL free agency: Team fits for 10 notable free agents

Could James Conner find a new home in Florida? Might Marcus Mariota get a chance to revive his career in the Midwest? Gil Brandt identifies team fits for 10 notable free agents.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW