Bills QB Tyrod Taylor might need core muscle surgery

Published: Dec 29, 2016 at 09:02 AM
Austin Knoblauch

Digital Content Editor

Tyrod Taylor won't start in the Bills' season finale, but it might have just as much to do with an injury as it does with the team's eagerness to evaluate their future at quarterback.

Taylor is set to visit Dr. William Myers in Philadelphia after the season ends to determine if he potentially needs to undergo core muscle surgery, a source informed of the situation told NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport on Thursday. If he needs surgery, he'll be out roughly six weeks, Rapoport added.

Interim head coach Anthony Lynn said Taylor was given a veteran's day off from practice Thursday after fully participating in practice Wednesday with a listed groin injury.

Taylor has started every game for the Bills this season, but The Buffalo News reported he's been dealing with his injury for about a month. Lynn said the Bills collectively made "a business decision" this week to start backup EJ Manuel against the Jets on Sunday.

The move also likely is tied to a guarantee in Taylor's contract that would put Buffalo on the hook for nearly $30 million if he had a serious injury. However, Taylor likely will pass a physical before the Bills would have to exercise their option on him by the March 9 deadline, Rapoport reported Thursday on NFL Total Access. If he passes his physical, the Bills would not have to pay out the injury guarantee in Taylor's contract.

Speaking on Good Morning Football, Rapoport said Taylor's future likely isn't over in Buffalo, even though he lost one of his biggest supporters in ex-coach Rex Ryan, who was fired Tuesday. Rapoport said the Bills simply are interested in seeing what Manuel is capable of one last time before the season ends. Lynn said Wednesday it would be interesting and "good" to see Taylor in the Bills' offseason program.

Still, there's a good chance the Bills do not pick up Taylor's contract option since there could be strong demand for a quarterback who has passed for 3,023 yards and 17 touchdowns this season. It remains to be seen how his potential injury could factor into the Bills' plans and his marketability.

