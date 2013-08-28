Bills' QB situation shouldn't affect C.J. Spiller

Michael Fabiano: Forte's value is on the rise -- he's had a nice preseason and should see more work in the offense of new coach Marc Trestman. In fact, I have seen him drafted in Round 1 in more than a few mock drafts. That being said, I love Richardson. Seriously, the man has the upside to become a fantasy monster under new coordinator Norv Turner. Remember, backs like Frank Gore, LaMont Jordan and Ricky Williams all had their best seasons under Turner. Oh, and he also coached a couple of running backs named Emmitt Smith and LaDainian Tomlinson. Hear me now and believe me later, Richardson is going to join this list of backs to thrive under Norval.