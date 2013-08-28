Bills' QB situation shouldn't affect C.J. Spiller

Did your fantasy football question not make this week's Mailbag? You can still get an answer! Submit it to Fantasy Genius and have your question seen by millions of fantasy fans just like you!
Michael Fabiano: Forte's value is on the rise -- he's had a nice preseason and should see more work in the offense of new coach Marc Trestman. In fact, I have seen him drafted in Round 1 in more than a few mock drafts. That being said, I love Richardson. Seriously, the man has the upside to become a fantasy monster under new coordinator Norv Turner. Remember, backs like Frank Gore, LaMont Jordan and Ricky Williams all had their best seasons under Turner. Oh, and he also coached a couple of running backs named Emmitt Smith and LaDainian Tomlinson. Hear me now and believe me later, Richardson is going to join this list of backs to thrive under Norval.
Does the quarterback situation in Buffalo make C.J. Spiller less valuable? - M. Brown (via Facebook)
M.F.: Spiller emerged into one of the 10 best fantasy running backs in 2012 with a less-than-stellar Ryan Fitzpatrick under center. Sure, the Amish Rifle is far better than Jeff Tuel, but EJ Manuel or Kevin Kolb should be back under center sooner than later. I also see Spiller as the unquestioned centerpiece of the Bills offense, so he's going to see more than his share of touches regardless of who is under center. Draft him with confidence in Round 1.
M.F.: I don't think it's too high to draft him at the end of the second round, but I see him as more of a third-round selection. In fact, that is his current ADP on NFL.com. There's some risk here after he missed most of last season with an injured foot, but all reports on "Pocket Hercules" have been positive. When you also consider that he's in a contract year, taking MJD as a No. 2 with one of the first 30 picks makes sense.
What do you think of Reggie Bush? I drafted him as my No. 3 running back. - N. Boudreau (via Facebook)
M.F.: I like him ... Bush is in a position to post a bunch of catches and scrimmage yards in what should be a strong offense. He has more value in a PPR league (think Round 3), but Bush's stock is on the rise overall. If there is one concern, it's that he missed a combined 20 games while playing on turf during his time in New Orleans. In Miami and on grass, he missed one contest. Bush is back on the fake stuff in Detroit.
M.F.: I like Jackson quite a bit as a member of the Falcons, who will allow him far more chances to find the end zone than he ever did in St. Louis. Still, McCoy is the better of the two backs from a fantasy standpoint. He's much younger compared to the veteran, and playing in the offense of coach Chip Kelly -- who loves to use his running backs -- is a major advantage. Look for McCoy to be a first-rounder, while Jackson is picked in Round 2.
What is your advice for those of us who play in two-quarterback leagues? - E. Gato (via Facebook)
M.F.: Ignore anything I have said about waiting on a quarterback! Part of the reason owners in standard leagues should wait is because you start just one field general. That's not the case in your league, and we all know quarterbacks score a ton of fantasy points compared to the other offensive skill positions. Don't ignore the running back and wide receiver spots, but you have to grab at least one quarterback in the first three rounds.
M.F.: Not at this point, but I do like Pryor as a deep sleeper if he earns the top spot on the Raiders depth chart. I know he's not an accurate quarterback, and I know the Raiders might have one of the two worst teams in the league, but Pryor can run with the football, and we all know a quarterback who can run can be a asset in fantasy land. Pryor is a player to watch.
M.F.: You can't ask me that question -- I just don't trust Mathews after promoting him last season and having been left with egg on my face! In all seriousness, a few good preseason performances won't change my mind about Mathews. I still wouldn't touch him as much more than a low-end No. 3 runner -- at best. He's not a true featured back either, as Danny Woodhead will come in and be the third-down runner in the Chargers offense.
M.F.: No question about it. He's still not an old player at 31, and he's coming off a career season with a ridiculous 110 receptions. In fact, he has posted 79 or more catches in each of the last six years. His average draft position on NFL.com is Round 6.
What are your thoughts on Daryl Richardson? Is he a potential breakout candidate? - A. Monga (via Facebook)
M.F.: I wouldn't call him a breakout candidate, but he has some sleeper appeal to be certain. With that said, I would prefer to draft him as a borderline No. 3 or 4 running back -- keep in mind, Isaiah Pead will return from a one-game suspension in Week 2 and could turn this into a full-blown backfield committee.
