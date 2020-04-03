Analysis

Bills QB Josh Allen: 'I understand how big of a year it is'

Published: Apr 03, 2020 at 03:21 PM
Headshot_Author_Mike_Giardi_1400x1000
Mike Giardi

Reporter

Josh Allen knows what time it is. Time to take the next step both for his team, the Buffalo Bills, and for himself.

"What we have going on is a special thing," Allen said during a conference call Friday. "I understand how big of a year it is."

Allen took a solid step in Year 2 of his NFL career, just as the Bills did, reaching the playoffs. The former Wyoming star raised his completion percentage six points (58.8 percent versus 52.8 percent as a rookie), threw 20 touchdown passes to just nine interceptions after being upside down the year before (10 TDs & 12 INTs) and showed off his clutch gene, leading the Bills to five game-winning drives. Allen did all that without a true No. 1 receiver.

Enter Stefon Diggs, who was added this offseason for the cost of four draft picks.

"It's a huge, huge boost for our offense and for our team in that aspect," Allen said of the Diggs acquisition. "Even just going against our guys in practice, it's going to make the guys on defense that much better as well."

That's the team-first mindset that the Bills mafia has embraced. However, the addition of Diggs has shuffled the offensive deck, moving Cole Beasley and John Brown from 1 and 1A to more complimentary roles, while Diggs -- on paper and based on past results -- gives Allen an elite receiver in the prime of his career.

"He's one of the best route runners in the league," Allen added. "He makes these unbelievable contested catches, the run after catch ability that he has when he's got the ball in his hands. It's pretty remarkable. To have a weapon like that, it makes me super happy."

Allen also knows that he shouldn't be the only one excited about the addition.

"That should make our other guys super happy too just because attention is going to have to be elsewhere," he said. "It's going to open up some things in our offense."

When that offense will get a chance to start working together remains in question because of the COVID-19 pandemic. In the meantime, Allen keeps checking on his teammates from his offseason home in California while also talking with the coaching staff, making sure he's as prepared as he can be, for whenever the 2020-21 season gets started.

"If things get moved back then we'll move back and we'll adjust but we're not going to have a different mindset because of what's going on," he said. "You've got to stay focused and stay ready. So, that's kind of the mindset that coach (offensive coordinator Brian) Daboll passed on to me too and that's what I'm thinking, but at the same time we want everybody to be safe. We don't want to put anybody at risk of getting sick, and I think that's what everybody should be doing right now."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

AFC South draft grades: Texans restock cupboard; will Jaguars' bold moves pay off?

Did the Texans give their rebuild the boost it needed? Will the Jaguars be rewarded for their bold moves? Dan Parr provides 2022 NFL Draft grades for each AFC South team.

news

NFC South draft grades: Falcons get much-needed roster boost; Saints do Saints things

Did the talent-poor Falcons get the roster infusion they needed? Will another aggressive draft by Mickey Loomis pay off for the Saints? Gennaro Filice provides draft grades for each NFC South team.

news

AFC North draft grades: Ravens ace test; did Steelers make right call at QB?

Did any team in the division -- or league -- do a better job of finding value than the Ravens? Dan Parr provides 2022 NFL Draft grades for each AFC North team.

news

2023 NFL Draft: Compensatory pick projections for every team

Lance Zierlein breaks down projected compensatory picks in the 2023 NFL Draft. How many extra selections can John Lynch and the 49ers expect to be awarded?

news

NFC North draft grades: Lions continue inspired rebuild; Bears failing Justin Fields?

Is Brad Holmes' enthusiastic drafting paying dividends for the Lions? Did the Packers blow it by once again passing on the receiver position in Round 1? Are the Bears failing Justin Fields? Gennaro Filice provides draft grades for each NFC North team.

news

Top 10 games of the 2022 NFL season: Chiefs-Bucs, Packers-Bills make list

Nick Shook has eyes on a rematch of Super Bowl LV between Tom Brady's Bucs and Patrick Mahomes' Chiefs, which ranks No. 3 on his list of top 10 games of the 2022 NFL season. Which matchup earned the No. 1 spot? Check here to see his full rankings.

news

Falcons' approach in 2022 NFL Draft part of long-term vision to reach 'light at the end of the tunnel'

Instead of reaching at other positions, the Falcons were happy to take Drake London eighth overall in the 2022 NFL Draft. Cameron Wolfe shares what he learned during draft week about the long-term vision of GM Terry Fontenot and head coach Arthur Smith.

news

NFC West draft grades: Seahawks easily outshine rest of division; Cardinals confound

Did one NFC West team just accumulate more prospect talent than the rest of the division combined? Gennaro Filice provides draft grades for each NFC West team.

news

Tom Brady will take international stage in NFL's regular-season debut in Germany

If the 2022 season turns out to be Tom Brady's farewell tour, it will officially be an international affair, Judy Battista writes. TB12's star power will headline the NFL's first regular-season game in Germany, when the Buccaneers and Seahawks clash in November at Munich's Allianz Arena.

news

NFC East draft grades: Eagles nail first three rounds, while Commanders just keep reaching

Did anyone nail their first three picks more than the Eagles? What happened to the Giants after Round 1? Will the Cowboys' big gamble pay off? And what's up with the Commanders' value assessment? Gennaro Filice provides draft grades for each NFC East team.

news

2022 NFL Draft: Jets and Giants hit Vegas jackpot; Patriots, Packers and Jaguars raise eyebrows

With the 2022 NFL Draft in the books, Adam Schein breaks down what he loved and loathed from the league's Vegas venture. The Jets and Giants put on quite a show, while a couple of marquee teams raised eyebrows.

news

NFL Power Rankings: Which teams improved most after 2022 NFL Draft?

Dan Hanzus takes stock of the NFL hierarchy with his post-draft Power Rankings. Which teams helped themselves in Las Vegas -- and which teams are trending in the wrong direction?

Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW