Bills QB Josh Allen focused on 'making the smart play' after throwing six interceptions in three weeks

In just a few short weeks, the Bills went from AFC darling to third place in the surprisingly rugged AFC East.

It's not difficult to spot what's changed for Buffalo: ball security. Josh Allen has developed a tendency to turn it over in key moments in recent weeks, throwing two interceptions in each of his last three games and driving his total up to a league-worst 10 on the year.

Add in his fumbled snap on the goal line in Week 10 -- an unlikely play that gave Minnesota, a team staring directly at defeat, new life -- and Allen is officially giving folks a reason to be concerned. He knows he has to be better in the weeks ahead.

"Decision-making is No. 1, trusting the game plan, trusting the guys around me and trying not to do too much," Allen said this week. "It's not hard to try to tweak that mindset of trusting the other guys around me, taking the check-down when it's there and just making the smart play."

The recent development has a tinge of nostalgia. Coming out of Wyoming, Allen was a top prospect because of his big arm, but concerns remained regarding his accuracy and tendency to throw interceptions. It was an issue early in Allen's career in Buffalo, but the Bills exercised patience, surrounded him with a quality staff, and eventually realized their vision for Allen, a superstar quarterback and primary reason Buffalo is now considered to be an NFL power.

"It's that constant, I can make a play or I can trust somebody else to make a play that I've battled with my entire football career, and trying to do too much sometimes," Allen said. "It'll hurt you."

Lately, Allen is making uncharacteristic mistakes and feeling the pain he described. An elbow injury suffered in the final moments of Buffalo's Week 9 loss isn't helping, of course, and neither will the conditions anticipated in Orchard Park, New York, this weekend, where forecasts project the region to receive nearly two feet of snow.

Allen is no stranger to playing in snow games both in college and the NFL. The timing of this snowstorm, though, is not ideal for a quarterback trying to be better at protecting the football.

Buffalo's Week 11 matchup isn't exactly the worst imaginable. Cleveland's defense has struggled to play consistently for much of the season and just gave up 39 points to the Bills' AFC East rival Dolphins. But Allen's recent struggles offer a key detail that could prove significant -- if either team can even throw the ball at all Sunday.