Bills QB Josh Allen continues mastery of Patriots, makes history in Thursday night win

With this latest win, Allen -- in just his fifth season -- joined Peyton Manning and Ryan Tannehill as the only quarterbacks with five-plus wins (including playoffs) against Bill Belichick as Patriots head coach. However, he also made NFL history and turned in one of the more amazing plays of this season across the league.

Allen, whose Bills stand at 9-3 and as the No. 2 seed in the AFC, finished the evening with 223 yards on 22-of-33 passing, two touchdowns, no interceptions and 20 yards rushing. Those two TD tosses gave him 25 for the year, as Allen became the first player in league history with three seasons of 25-plus touchdown passes and five touchdown runs, per NFL Research.

Though Allen's had far better games statistically in his career -- and against the Patriots -- few plays rival the spectacular touchdown pass he threw to Davis.

With the Bills holding a 10-7 advantage with less than six minutes to go in the first half, Allen scrambled right on third-and-goal from the Patriots' 8-yard line. New England outside linebacker Mack Wilson had a bead on Allen, but the QB stiff-armed him to the ground with his left hand and then toe-tapped along the sideline as he rose up and delivered a laser into the hands of Davis for a touchdown.

As jaws dropped, the Bills pulled ahead by two scores and were on their way to a comfortable victory. Per Next Gen Stats, Allen scrambled 33.1 yards on the play, which saw him throw it while he was just 0.3 yards from the sideline -- the second-closest to the sideline on a completion in the NGS era, which dates back to 2016.

There have been four completions that were released within a yard of the sideline since 2016 and the amazing Allen has three of them.

With the highlight-reel heave, Allen earned his fourth game with multiple touchdown passes and no interceptions against the Patriots, which is the most of any QB against the team in Belichick's tenure (2000 to present). Allen has tormented many a team, but he's making a habit of it against the rival Patriots.

Though he leads the league with 15 turnovers after Thursday, Allen's proven once again he can make astounding plays that few others can and he can produce in dual fashion unlike few QBs before him.