Around the NFL

Thursday, Jun 04, 2020 04:00 PM

Bills QB Jake Fromm apologizes for 'elite white people' comment

NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

nfl.com

Buffalo Bills rookie quarterback Jake Fromm issued an apology Thursday after screen grabs of text messages from March 2019 emerged Wednesday night on Twitter that showed Fromm using the phrase "elite white people" during a conversation on guns.

Fromm was asked if his stance had changed on guns, to which he replied "guns are good. They need to let me get suppressors. Just make them very expensive so only elite white people can get them."

Fromm issued the following apology in a statement on Twitter:

"I am extremely sorry that I chose to use the words 'elite white people' in a text message conversation," Fromm said. "Although I never meant to imply that I am an 'elite white person,' as stated later in the conversation, there's no excuse for that word choice and sentiment. While it was poor, my heart is not. Now, more than ever, is the time for support and togetherness and I stand against racism 100%. I promise to commit myself to being a part of the solution in this country. I addressed my teammates and coaches in a team meeting today and I hope they see this incident is not representative of the person I am. Again, I'm truly sorry for my words and actions and humbly ask for forgiveness."

Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier addressed Fromm's apology during a scheduled video conference with reporters Thursday.

"I think we have a mature enough team that our leaders are going to reach out to him and work with him," Frazier said, per ESPN.com.

"Jake seemed very sincere in his apology. We have a very strong culture on our team. Those guys are going to be able to sift through what is real and what isn't real."

The Bills drafted Fromm in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL Draft earlier this year after he was a three-year starter at the University of Georgia.

Related Content

A detail view of a Green Bay Packers helmet that is seen on the sideline during an NFL football game between the Green Bay Packers against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018 in Chicago. The Bears won 24-17. (Scott Boehm via AP)
news

Packers pledge $250K to social justice, racial equality causes

Green Bay president and CEO Mark Murphy and his wife, Laurie, are also supporting the effort with a $250,000 donation to Wisconsin social justice groups.
Coaching staffs can return to team facilities beginning Friday
news

Coaching staffs can return to team facilities beginning Friday

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport obtained a memo sent to teams from Commissioner Roger Goodell that allows coaching staffs to be among the employees eligible to return to club facilities beginning Friday, June 5.
Colts GM Chris Ballard: 'I can't sit here and remain silent'
news

Colts GM Chris Ballard: 'I can't sit here and remain silent'

The events of the past week and a half in America have prompted Colts GM Chris Ballard to look in the mirror. "I've been ignorant to the real problem, and I'm ashamed of that," he said.
Russell Wilson opens up about personal experiences with racism
news

Russell Wilson opens up about personal experiences with racism

Speaking for the first time since the death of George Floyd in Minnesota, Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson shared some thoughts and feelings on racism during a meeting with the media.

Drew Brees apologizes for comments on flag disrespect
news

Drew Brees apologizes for comments on flag disrespect

The New Orleans Saints quarterback apologized Thursday morning in an Instagram post for his comments about kneeling during the national anthem that received intense criticism Wednesday.
Allen Robinson not worried about contract extension with Bears
news

Allen Robinson not worried about contract extension with Bears

Robinson has been the Bears' most consistent offensive weapon the past two seasons, but given the league's ambiguous future, the WR might not get a deal done before the end of the 2020 season.
Browns OC: Odell Beckham 'model guy' during virtual offseason
news

Browns OC: Odell Beckham 'model guy' during virtual offseason

Browns offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt praises Odell Beckham for his participation during this year's virtual offseason program and is excited to get the star wideout on the field ahead of his second year in Cleveland.
Sherman, Long on why they can't just 'stick to sports'
news

Sherman, Long on why they can't just 'stick to sports'

In the continuation of a roundtable discussion, Chris Long and Richard Sherman join Jim Trotter and Steve Wyche to talk about athletes speaking up and whether change will actually come. 
New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) looks on from the sidelines during the national anthem prior to an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, in New Orleans. The 49ers defeated the Saints, 48-46. (Ryan Kang via AP)
news

Drew Brees facing intense criticism for comments on flag disrespect

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees said Wednesday during an interview with Yahoo Finance that he "will never agree with anybody disrespecting the flag of the United States of America or our country" -- comments he would come under intense criticism for.
Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio after an NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
news

Broncos' Vic Fangio 'sorry' for saying he doesn't see racism in NFL

Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio apologized Wednesday for comments made the previous day during which he said that he does not "see racism at all in the NFL" while answering a question about the evolution of player activism.
Philadelphia Eagles strong safety Malcolm Jenkins (27) looks on during the national anthem prior to an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, in Los Angeles. The Eagles defeated the Rams, 30-23. (Ryan Kang via AP)
news

Malcolm Jenkins pens powerful op-ed on ongoing protests

Malcolm Jenkins, a safety for the Saints who spent much of his career with the Eagles and co-founded the Players Coalition, explains why he's protesting police brutality.
See all the Action

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL