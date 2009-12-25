Bills QB Fitzpatrick will be game-time decision; Brohm next in line

Published: Dec 25, 2009 at 08:14 AM

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- Bills quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick was limited in practice Friday and his availability for Sunday's game in Atlanta will be a game-time decision.

Fitzpatrick participated in individual workouts but not in practice. Interim coach Perry Fewell said he hopes Fitzpatrick might be available against the Falcons.

Brian Brohm would start if Fitzpatrick can't go.

Drayton Florence was ill and did not practice and is questionable for Sunday. If he is out, the Bills will be down to their fourth and fifth cornerbacks in the starting lineup, Reggie Corner and Ashton Youboty.

