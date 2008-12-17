Bills QB Edwards ready to return from groin injury

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- Quarterback Trent Edwards is ready to make his first start in three weeks since being sidelined by a groin injury, while former starter J.P. Losman has likely taken his last snap for the Bills.
Edwards returned to practice Wednesday and is expected to start at Denver on Sunday. He has missed the last two games, both started by Losman, after he was injured against the 49ers on Nov. 30. He has completed 66.0 percent of his passes this season for 2,378 yards, with 10 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.
With Buffalo out of playoff contention after losing seven of eight, Edwards will try to spark a bumbling offense and prove he's capable of shedding the inconsistencies in his game before he was injured.
The same can't be said for Losman, who's been relegated to third-string behind Gibran Hamdan. Losman has no plans to re-sign with Buffalo this offseason, and the demotion comes after his fumble was returned for a decisive touchdown in a 31-27 loss to the Jets last weekend.
