Bills QB Edwards misses another practice, doubtful for Sunday

Published: Nov 02, 2007 at 10:16 AM

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- Bills rookie quarterback Trent Edwards is doubtful for Buffalo's game Sunday against Cincinnati after missing his third straight practice Friday because of a swollen right hand.

Coach Dick Jauron said he'll wait until game time to determine if Edwards would be able to back up starter J.P. Losman or if he'd be ruled out completely.

If Edwards is unable to play, Gibran Hamdan would be the No. 2 quarterback. Losman will be making his first start since injuring his knee against New England in Week 3.

Edwards, Buffalo's third-round draft pick, was hurt when he was sacked in the third quarter of the Bills' win over the New York Jets on Sunday. Losman took over for Edwards and led Buffalo to two fourth-quarter scoring drives.

Hamdan, who was promoted off the practice squad two weeks ago, has bounced around the NFL since 2003, when he was drafted by Washington in the seventh round out of Indiana. He has appeared in only one NFL game, going 1-of-2 for 7 yards in a mop-up role with Washington in 2003.

Free safety Jim Leonhard (calf), defensive end Ryan Denney (foot), receiver Sam Aiken (hamstring), tight end Ryan Neufeld (thigh) and cornerback Ashton Youboty (ankle) are all questionable.

