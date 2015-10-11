Bills pull out late-game rally to beat Titans

Notes: Mario Williams' sack of Mariota in the second quarter gave him 40 with the Bills in 53 games, making him the second-fastest to 40 sacks in Buffalo. Only Bruce Smith was faster with 40 sacks in 48 games. ... Bills RB Cierre Wood hurt a knee in the second quarter, was carted to the locker room and did not return. Ryan did not have an update on Wood. ... The Titans shut out an opponent in the first half for the first time since Carolina on Nov. 13, 2011, and for the first time at home since Oct. 30, 2011, against Indianapolis.