Bills provide night of giving with Buffalo Big Brothers/Big Sisters

Thursday's health and safety news from the world of football:
- AZCardinals.com reported on how the Arizona Cardinals helped kids by hopping on the Teddy Bear Express event at the Phoenix Children's Hospital.
- Packers.com reported that Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jordy Nelson will become a cartoon character on Nicktoons.
- The St. Paul Pioneer Press reported on how friends have rallied for former NFL player Bronzell Miller, who has been given two weeks to live.
- The State Journal in Wheeling, W.Va., profiled Bob Fitzsimmons, a lawyer who helped to start the Brain Injury Research Institute, which is leading a study that could be instrumental in diagnosing concussions.
- Helio reported on a study that said patients with bilateral ACL injuries have lower knee function and activity level.
