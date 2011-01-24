Bills promote Owen to executive vice president

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- The Buffalo Bills have promoted Mary Owen to executive vice president for strategic planning in which she will focus on the team's business operations, long-term planning and its Toronto series.
Owen is the niece of Bills owner Ralph Wilson and has worked with the team since 1997. The promotion announced Monday adds the executive name to her title.
A member of several NFL committees, Owen will work with the league to help strengthen the team's long-term viability in Western New York.
Aside from overseeing Wilson's charitable foundations, Owen also serves as managing director for the Bills' five-year series in Toronto. The series began in 2008 and has the team playing five annual regular-season games in Toronto.
