Bills Pro Bowl DE Schobel says he'll consider retirement after season

Schobel went public with his uncertain future after the Bills (5-9) were officially eliminated from playoff contention with a 17-10 loss to the New England Patriots last weekend. Buffalo (5-9), which plays at Atlanta (7-7) on Sunday, will miss the playoffs for a 10th consecutive year -- and ninth consecutive for Schobel since he was selected by the Bills in the second round of the 2001 draft out of TCU.