Bills preparing offer sheet for Charles Clay

Published: Mar 10, 2015
Gregg Rosenthal

Charles Clay was given the transition tag by the Dolphins, but we wouldn't necessarily expect him to stay in Miami.

The Buffalo Bills are preparing an offer sheet to sign Clay, according to NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport. The contract terms on the offer sheet will make it difficult for the Dolphins to match, according to Rapoport.

Clay, for one, seems rather confident. Vic Carucci of the Buffalo News reports that Clay is looking for places to live in Buffalo while he's there. Bills owner Terry Pegula reportedly even sent his private plane for Clay. If the Bills sign Clay to an offer sheet, the Dolphins will have five days to match the deal. The Bills won't have to give up any compensation in return if they land Clay.

Rex Ryan knows how difficult Clay is to defend from his days as coach of the Jets. The versatile tight end/h-back would add even more flexibility to a Bills offense that already had LeSean McCoy, Sammy Watkins, and Robert Woods. Now they just need a quarterback.

