Bills planning to cut Mario Williams this offseason

Mario Williams is playing his final game in Buffalo on Sunday.

The Associated Press reported Thursday that the Bills plan to cut the defensive end this offseason, per an unnamed source with direct knowledge of discussions.

The report meshes with NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport stating earlier this month that the disgruntled Williams could reach the free agent market. There is a "clear, fundamental disconnect" between coach Rex Ryan and his defensive line and Williams might be at the heart of the trouble, Rapoport said at the time.

Williams declined comment on the AP report on Thursday.

Williams has openly questioned his role as well as how other pass rushers are being used this season. Under Ryan, the Bills rank 31st in sacks this season with just 20 quarterback takedowns. In 2014, Buffalo led the NFL with 54 sacks. Williams has just four sacks this season after compiling double-digits the previous three seasons in Buffalo -- 14.5 last year.

Williams, 30, signed a six-year, $100 million contract in Buffalo in 2012. With two years remaining on his deal, the pass rusher is due $11.5 million base salary next season -- he's recently stated he's not interested in taking a pay cut. Buffalo can save more than $12 million by cutting Williams.

An ill fit for Ryan's defense, it makes sense for the Bills to save the cap space and move on from the disgruntled pass rusher. Given Williams' comments this season, we doubt he'll mind hitting the free agent market with plenty left in his tank.

