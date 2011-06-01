Bills plan to unveil new uniforms June 24 at public party

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- The Buffalo Bills will unveil their new look with a uniform launch set for June 24 at Ralph Wilson Stadium.
Fans are invited to attend the launch, which will feature U.S. military personnel involved with the unveiling ceremony.
The Bills announced in February that they were changing the style of the uniforms they've had since 2002. The team didn't provide details of the changes, except to say it will retain its logo of a charging buffalo.
Glimpses of the new uniform were accidentally leaked in April when EA Sports released a video on YouTube promoting its Madden 12 video game. The video has since been removed.
