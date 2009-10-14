Bills place two on IR, add two to banged-up defense

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- Buffalo Bills linebackers Kawika Mitchell and Marcus Buggs have been placed on season-ending injured reserve, allowing the team to add two players to its banged-up defense.
For more on the Buffalo Bills, check out the latest from our bloggers.
The Bills on Wednesday confirmed that they signed linebacker Chris Draft, a 10-year veteran, and fifth-year safety Todd Johnson. The two were signed to undisclosed terms after working out with the team Tuesday.
Draft has 88 starts in 142 career games, and he played for the St. Louis Rams last season. Johnson, who played under Bills coach Dick Jauron in Chicago in 2003, has 22 starts in 72 games.
Copyright 2009 by The Associated Press