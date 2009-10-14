Bills place two on IR, add two to banged-up defense

Published: Oct 14, 2009 at 08:43 AM

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- Buffalo Bills linebackers Kawika Mitchell and Marcus Buggs have been placed on season-ending injured reserve, allowing the team to add two players to its banged-up defense.

The Bills on Wednesday confirmed that they signed linebacker Chris Draft, a 10-year veteran, and fifth-year safety Todd Johnson. The two were signed to undisclosed terms after working out with the team Tuesday.

Draft has 88 starts in 142 career games, and he played for the St. Louis Rams last season. Johnson, who played under Bills coach Dick Jauron in Chicago in 2003, has 22 starts in 72 games.

The Bills also shuffled their practice squad by signing linebacker Anthony Waters and releasing linebacker Marcus Freeman. Waters was selected by the San Diego Chargers in the third round of the 2007 draft.

