Bills place Richie Incognito on reserved/retired list

The Buffalo Bills announced Thursday they have placed guard Richie Incognito on the reserve/retired list.
The move comes two days after the offensive lineman told multiple reporters he planned to retire from football after 12 seasons.
Incognito recently took a pay cut from $6.425 million to $4.75 million, but got a $1 million bonus in the move. He could be forced to return some of the money upon retiring. Incognito also recently tweeted that he fired his agent.
Incognito's retirement continues the offensive line losses in Buffalo this offseason. The Bills also traded away left tackle Cordy Glenn, and center Eric Wood announced the end of his career due to neck issues.