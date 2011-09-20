Bills place Parrish on injured reserve for second year in a row

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Roscoe Parrish's season is over after the Buffalo Bills placed the wide receiver on injured reserve Tuesday, two days after he hurt his left ankle during a 38-35 victory over the Oakland Raiders.
The move further depletes the Bills' depth at receiver, coming one week after Marcus Easley was placed on IR because of an illness
To replace Parrish, the Bills promoted Naaman Roosevelt off their practice squad as they prepare to host the AFC East rival New England Patriots on Sunday in a battle of 2-0 squads.
Parrish was hurt during the second quarter against Oakland. He stumbled awkwardly after making a 16-yard catch, but he remained in the game for the next play before collapsing on the sideline.
Bills coach Chan Gailey indicated Monday that Parrish's injury was a long-term one, but he didn't believe the ankle was broken.
Parrish's injury is a blow to a Ryan Fitzpatrick-led offense that has been prolific in scoring a combined 79 points in two games. A seven-year veteran, Parrish became the Bills' longest-tenured receiver after the team traded Lee Evans to the Baltimore Ravens last month.
Parrish was being counted on to play in the slot, where he showed signs of flourishing last season. He had a career-best 400 receiving yards and two touchdowns in eight games before sustaining a season-ending broken wrist injury.
Second-year pro David Nelson is expected to take over in the slot after filling in for Parrish on Sunday. Nelson scored the decisive touchdown against the Raiders on a 6-year catch with 14 seconds.
Notes: The Bills also announced the signing of rookie guard Keith Williams to their practice squad. Williams will provide the team insurance at guard with starter Kraig Urbik expected to miss 2 to 4 weeks with a knee injury. ... The team reached a settlement with rookie LB Robert Eddins and released him from injured reserve.
