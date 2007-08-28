Bills place Merz on IR; Evans a "longshot" to play Thursday

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- Bills reserve offensive lineman Aaron Merz will miss the upcoming season after the team placed him on injured reserve Tuesday because of a shoulder injury.
Merz was originally hurt early in training camp and was unable to make a full recovery. Coach Dick Jauron said Merz won't need immediate surgery, but didn't rule it out in the future.
"It was based on his feeling on his shoulder," Jauron said about the decision. "He hasn't been practicing for quite a while, so it doesn't affect (depth) at all right now."
Merz was drafted by the Bills in the seventh round of the 2006 draft. He played in seven games as a rookie, including one start at left guard.
Meanwhile, receiver Lee Evans sat out Tuesday's practice with a sore calf. Jauron wouldn't say if Evans would be out of Buffalo's final preseason game Thursday against Detroit, but did divulge it was a "longshot" the team's top receiver would play.
The Bills also cut three players -- offensive tackle Walter Stith, defensive back Jon Corto and receiver Felton Huggins -- to reduce their roster to the NFL maximum 75. Stith spent most of last season on Buffalo's practice squad, Huggins played last season in NFL Europa, while Corto was an undrafted rookie free agent.
