Bills place Merz on IR; Evans a "longshot" to play Thursday

Published: Aug 28, 2007 at 09:33 AM

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- Bills reserve offensive lineman Aaron Merz will miss the upcoming season after the team placed him on injured reserve Tuesday because of a shoulder injury.

Merz was originally hurt early in training camp and was unable to make a full recovery. Coach Dick Jauron said Merz won't need immediate surgery, but didn't rule it out in the future.

"It was based on his feeling on his shoulder," Jauron said about the decision. "He hasn't been practicing for quite a while, so it doesn't affect (depth) at all right now."

Merz was drafted by the Bills in the seventh round of the 2006 draft. He played in seven games as a rookie, including one start at left guard.

Meanwhile, receiver Lee Evans sat out Tuesday's practice with a sore calf. Jauron wouldn't say if Evans would be out of Buffalo's final preseason game Thursday against Detroit, but did divulge it was a "longshot" the team's top receiver would play.

The Bills also cut three players -- offensive tackle Walter Stith, defensive back Jon Corto and receiver Felton Huggins -- to reduce their roster to the NFL maximum 75. Stith spent most of last season on Buffalo's practice squad, Huggins played last season in NFL Europa, while Corto was an undrafted rookie free agent.

Copyright 2007 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Raiders QB Derek Carr feels 'like I can play another 15 years, without a doubt'

Having just hit 30-years-old, Raiders quarterback Derek Carr eyes plenty more seasons in front of him – more than double what's he's currently played.
news

49ers sign veteran safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix

The San Francisco 49ers are adding safety depth with several defensive backs ailing.
news

Dak Prescott playing in Cowboys' third preseason game is 'the plan'

If all goes according to plan, Cowboys fans could be seeing Dak Prescott take the field prior to Week 1 against the Buccaneers.
news

Jets rookie QB Zach Wilson on practice: 'I can't be afraid to make mistakes'

Jets rookie QB Zach Wilson told reporters Wednesday he's learning on the fly each day, not worrying about turnovers in practice, but rather using those lessons to prepare for when games matter.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW