Bills place Easley on IR; report says he has heart ailment

The Buffalo Bills announced Tuesday that they placed wide receiver Marcus Easley on season-ending injured reserve.
The Buffalo News reported that Easley has been diagnosed with a heart ailment, but there were no further specifics. The receiver left practice early Friday and didn't make the trip to Kansas City for the team's opening game on Sunday.
The Bills official website said Easley was seen pointing to his chest when talking to athletic trainers at Friday's practice.
To replace Easley on their roster, the Bills re-signed receiver Ruvell Martin. Martin re-joins the Bills after being released Sept. 6. He has 65 catches for 1,006 yards in 53 games since entering the NFL as an undrafted rookie with the San Diego Chargers in 2004.
The team also signed cornerback Terrence Wheatley to their practice squad. The 5-foot-9, 185-pound Colorado product was a second-round draft pick of the New England Patriots in 2008.
Wheatley played 11 games for the Patriots before being released in November. He signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars three days later.