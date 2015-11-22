Bills-Patriots Monday night fantasy preview

In each of his last two games since returning from a knee injury, Taylor has helped Buffalo go 2-0, but he hasn't been as much of a force for fantasy owners. He's thrown for just a single touchdown and fewer than 200 yards in each game. The Bills are a run-first team, so Taylor hasn't had the number of opportunities he needs in order to put up solid fantasy numbers. You can bet though, that he'll have to be hard at work on Monday night in order to keep his team on pace with the Patriots. We have Taylor ranked as our QB12 for Week 11.