Bills owner Wilson unsure if Cowher interested in head coaching job

Published: Jan 08, 2010

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Bills owner Ralph Wilson says the team has spoken to Bill Cowher about its coaching vacancy, but Wilson isn't sure whether the former Steelers coach is interested.

"You'd have to ask him," Wilson told The Associated Press in a phone interview Friday from his home in suburban Detroit.

Cowher, who works as an NFL analyst for CBS, has declined to comment about his future.

Wilson did say the Bills' search continues. He couldn't provide a timetable as to when a hire will be made. Wilson said the team will not rush into deciding who will replace Dick Jauron, who was fired in November.

Wilson added he doesn't have a preference on whether the new coach has an offensive or defensive background.

