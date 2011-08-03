Bills owner Wilson give $2.5 million toward new HOF building

CANTON, Ohio -- The Ralph C. Wilson Foundation has donated $2.5 million to support the Pro Football Hall of Fame's $27 million expansion project.
For more coverage from the Pro Football Hall of Fame and this weekend's annual induction ceremony, visit the museum's official Website.
The gift will be used to fund a new 10,000 square foot pro football research and preservation center named in the Bills owner's honor.
Hall president Steve Perry said the gift "will greatly enhance our ability to preserve the Hall of Fame's rapidly growing collection of historic documents and artifacts."
Wilson, one of the founders of the American Football League, was inducted into the hall in 2009. He said the hall "holds a special place in my heart since it is the institution that preserves the legacy of the sport."
Groundbreaking will be Friday.
Copyright 2011 by The Associated Press