Bills owner Wilson donates $1 million to adult care

Ralph C. Wilson Jr. is most widely known as the owner of the Bills. A National Football League Hall of Fame member, he has been honored with numerous awards, such as the Pete Rozelle Award from the Touchdown Club in New Orleans, the NFL Alumni's "Order of the Leather Helmet" and the "Timmie" Award from the Touchdown Club of Washington D.C. He also received the inaugural Lamar Hunt Award for Professional Football and was only the fourth owner to receive the Francis J. (Reds) Bagnell Award for Contributions to the Game of Football.