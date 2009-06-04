Bills owner Wilson chooses ESPN's Berman for HOF introduction

Published: Jun 04, 2009 at 12:04 PM

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- Buffalo Bills owner Ralph Wilson has picked ESPN football broadcaster Chris Berman to introduce him at the Pro Football Hall of Fame induction ceremony in August.

In announcing his decision Thursday, Wilson said he and Berman have been friends for many years and noted that, "Chris really embodies the Bills fans."

The broadcaster nicknamed "Boomer" has had a soft spot for the Bills during his 30 years at ESPN, and he's noted for coining the phrase, "Nobody circles the wagons like the Buffalo Bills."

Wilson, who founded the franchise in 1959, will be one of six to be inducted into the Hall on Aug. 8 in Canton, Ohio. The group includes former Bills defensive end Bruce Smith, who has selected former assistant coach Ted Cottrell to introduce him.

Other presenters includeHall of Fame quarterback Roger Staubach for former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Bob Hayes and former Kansas City Chiefs president Carl Peterson for late linebacker Derrick Thomas. Former offensive tackle Randall McDaniel has picked his high school athletic director O.K. Fulton as his presenter, and longtime safety Rod Woodson will be presented by business associate Tracy Foster.

