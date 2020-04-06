Around the NFL

Bills offering fans chance to help COVID-19 relief

Published: Apr 06, 2020 at 02:04 AM
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane joined the COVID-19 relief efforts with a donation, and the club is offering Bills fans a chance to win unique prizes by helping the fight.

Beane is donating $20,000 to relief efforts and partnering with the United Way of Buffalo & Erie County to help raise awareness.

In addition to the donation, the Bills are running a sweepstakes to offer a chance for fans to win prizes, including the opportunity to participate in the team's draft, which takes place April 23-25.

Per the team's official website, the initiative kicks off today and runs through Friday, April 17. Award winners will be randomly selected from entrants. Prizes include:

»One winner will have a once-in-a-lifetime chance to be on the phone as Beane calls in Buffalo's first draft pick (tentatively April 24; the Bills' first selection is slated for the second round).

»One winner will participate in an exclusive one-on-one Zoom Q&A with him.*

»One winner and three guests will enjoy lunch with Beane and a tour of the ADPRO Sports Training Center.*

»One winner will join Beane at a Bills practice.*

»One winner will get four (4) 100 level tickets to the Bills 2020 home opener.

»One winner will receive a collectible Bills helmet autographed by each of the team's 2020 NFL Draft selections.

»One winner will be awarded an autographed Josh Allen jersey.
*Date and time to be mutually agreed upon.

"I thought with the draft coming up in a few weeks, that this would be a nice distraction for people who are going through tough times right now," Beane said. "We know how enthusiastic Bills fans are, so I'm just trying to find a way to engage them and to open up opportunities that fans don't have access to generally and to inspire them to get involved."

Fans can learn about the sweepstakes and make a donation to the WNY COVID-19 Community Response Fund by visiting www.wnyresponds.org.

