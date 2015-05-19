Bills OC shoots down rumors about EJ Manuel's future

EJ Manuel's future in Buffalo appears up in the air as the Bills' offseason quarterback competition begins to ramp up.
Manuel has been the subject of rumors that he won't make the team's roster if he doesn't show progress.
Offensive coordinator Greg Roman shot down speculation that the signal-caller has fallen out of favor with the organization.
Manuel will be pitted against Matt Cassel and Tyrod Taylor during offseason competitions. The trio split reps evenly during workouts last month.
"I think it's too early to say there is a leader at QB right now," Roman said Tuesday, via WKBW's Joe Buscaglia.
Roman added that he would have a better idea who the leader for the starting gig will be following the Bills' OTAs, which begin May 26, "But I'll keep that under my hat," he said.
The Bills will conduct perhaps the most open quarterback competition we witness this offseason. While Roman rejects the notion that Manuel isn't on the outside looking in, we'll have a better idea if that is coach-speak or the third-year signal-caller has an honest chance as workouts begin to unfold next week.
