Bills' no-huddle offense doesn't seem to sit well with winded T.O.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- Having missed four weeks of practice, Terrell Owens says the Buffalo Bills' no-huddle offense isn't his favorite scheme.
"No, not really, but I gotta deal with it," the wide receiver said Wednesday during a conference call with media members who cover the New England Patriots, whom the Bills will face in Monday night's season opener.
Owens laughed after making that statement, and it wasn't clear whether his concern was with the no-huddle scheme itself or how much it has been tiring him out. Owens returned to practice last week after missing the Bills' final four preseason games with a sprained toe.
Owens went on to refer to the offense as being "all right," while noting he has been a little winded.
"We're doing some things in the offense that will help me get in shape a little bit faster than I need to," Owens said. "I've got a taste of it since (minicamps) and I know what to expect."
Owens added he hopes the offense also can wear down opponents by not allowing them to make defensive substitutions.
"It's something we're looking forward to, and we're going to try out," he said.
Owens also poked fun at the Patriots after being asked whether he had anything special prepared for the game.
"I might bring my spy camera," Owens said.
He was referring to the Patriots being punished by the NFL in 2007 for spying on New York Jets coaches with a sideline video camera during the season opener.
The changes leave the team with a rookie coordinator, former Bills quarterback Alex Van Pelt taking over the play-calling duties and three untested starting linemen. Aside from rookies Eric Wood and Andy Levitre starting at guard, Demetrius Bell will start at left tackle after he didn't appear in one game as a rookie last season.
Owens told reporters in Orchard Park that he's not worried about the rash of changes, adding he's confident the unit will be productive.
"No. 1, I believe in myself," Owens said. "I have a lot of confidence in the guys. ... The preseason is over. Everybody know this is the real deal. And so we're going to play it like the real deal."
