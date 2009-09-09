Bills' no-huddle offense doesn't seem to sit well with winded T.O.

Published: Sep 09, 2009 at 10:44 AM

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- Having missed four weeks of practice, Terrell Owens says the Buffalo Bills' no-huddle offense isn't his favorite scheme.

"No, not really, but I gotta deal with it," the wide receiver said Wednesday during a conference call with media members who cover the New England Patriots, whom the Bills will face in Monday night's season opener.

Owens laughed after making that statement, and it wasn't clear whether his concern was with the no-huddle scheme itself or how much it has been tiring him out. Owens returned to practice last week after missing the Bills' final four preseason games with a sprained toe.

Owens went on to refer to the offense as being "all right," while noting he has been a little winded.

"We're doing some things in the offense that will help me get in shape a little bit faster than I need to," Owens said. "I've got a taste of it since (minicamps) and I know what to expect."

Owens added he hopes the offense also can wear down opponents by not allowing them to make defensive substitutions.

"It's something we're looking forward to, and we're going to try out," he said.

Owens also poked fun at the Patriots after being asked whether he had anything special prepared for the game.

"I might bring my spy camera," Owens said.

He was referring to the Patriots being punished by the NFL in 2007 for spying on New York Jets coaches with a sideline video camera during the season opener.

Owens' comments come on the heels of a tumultuous week for the Bills' offense. Coordinator Turk Schonert was fired Friday and starting left tackle Langston Walker released Tuesday. Bills starters produced just three points in 15 series this preseason.

The changes leave the team with a rookie coordinator, former Bills quarterback Alex Van Pelt taking over the play-calling duties and three untested starting linemen. Aside from rookies Eric Wood and Andy Levitre starting at guard, Demetrius Bell will start at left tackle after he didn't appear in one game as a rookie last season.

Owens told reporters in Orchard Park that he's not worried about the rash of changes, adding he's confident the unit will be productive.

"No. 1, I believe in myself," Owens said. "I have a lot of confidence in the guys. ... The preseason is over. Everybody know this is the real deal. And so we're going to play it like the real deal."

Copyright 2009 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

VIDEO: A Super Bowl LVI Edition of NFL Presents: COVID Lessons and Outlook

NFL Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills moderated a webinar to discuss key decisions the NFL made during the 2021 season, what the league has learned about COVID, and what the future of the pandemic may look like for 2022 and beyond.

news

888sport extends agreement to sponsor the NFL

news

Fred Warner believes 'it's just a matter of time' before Deebo Samuel, 49ers strike new deal

A Deebo Samuel trade hasn't materialized and doesn't seem to be anywhere near imminent, leaving the situation stagnant, if not at a stalemate. 49ers teammate Fred Warner believes Samuel and the club will soon mend fences.

news

Cowboys' Stephen Jones on postseason: 'We're not gonna be at peace until we get over that hump'

After yet another postseason loss, Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones admitted that the team will not be "at peace' until it gets over the hump, and Jones believes Mike McCarthy is the right man to lead them there.

Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW