Bills' McGee returns to practice after knee surgery

Published: Nov 26, 2009 at 06:26 AM

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y.-- Buffalo Bills starting cornerback Terrence McGee is practicing for the first time in more than three weeks since having surgery on his right knee, and could play against Miami this weekend.

McGee said he experienced no pain in his knee after practicing on a limited basis Thursday. He's been out since having minor surgery on Nov. 2 during Buffalo's bye.

Rookie linebacker Nic Harris missed practice because of what interim head coach Perry Fewell called personal reasons. Fewell expects Harris to return to practice prior to Sunday's game.

Buffalo (3-7) has lost three straight in preparing to host AFC East rival Miami (5-5).

