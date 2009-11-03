Bills' McGee expects to miss 2 weeks after arthroscopic surgery

Published: Nov 03, 2009 at 06:13 AM

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- Buffalo Bills starting cornerback Terrence McGee had arthroscopic surgery on his right knee to repair minor damage and expects to be out for about two weeks.

McGee said Tuesday he waited to have the operation on Monday, when the Bills began their bye week, so that he would not miss much playing time. Buffalo (3-5) is off until a road game against Tennessee on Nov. 15.

McGee said doctors told him the operation went well. McGee, who hasn't missed a game this season, injured his knee during a 38-10 loss at Miami on Oct. 4.

Starting defensive end Aaron Schobel said he expects to play against Tennessee after he hurt his groin in a 31-10 loss to Houston last weekend.

Copyright 2009 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Bills, CB Taron Johnson agree to three-year, $24 million contract extension

Taron Johnson﻿ has agreed to a three-year contract extension with the Buffalo Bills, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Saturday, Oct. 9

Joe Mixon (ankle) was put through a workout this morning and is trending toward playing "in some capacity" on Sunday against the Packers, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports.
news

NFL taking next step toward playing games in Germany, to unveil three finalist cities

The NFL is taking the next critical step toward playing a regular season game in Germany, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports. 
news

NFLPA votes to retain executive director DeMaurice Smith for another term

The NFLPA's board of representatives has voted to retain executive director DeMaurice Smith for another term, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Friday.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW