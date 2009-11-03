Bills' McGee expects to miss 2 weeks after arthroscopic surgery

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- Buffalo Bills starting cornerback Terrence McGee had arthroscopic surgery on his right knee to repair minor damage and expects to be out for about two weeks.
McGee said Tuesday he waited to have the operation on Monday, when the Bills began their bye week, so that he would not miss much playing time. Buffalo (3-5) is off until a road game against Tennessee on Nov. 15.
McGee said doctors told him the operation went well. McGee, who hasn't missed a game this season, injured his knee during a 38-10 loss at Miami on Oct. 4.
Starting defensive end Aaron Schobel said he expects to play against Tennessee after he hurt his groin in a 31-10 loss to Houston last weekend.
