Bills' McGee doubtful; Stroud questionable for matchup with Cards

Week 5 injury report
McGee, who sprained his left knee in the Bills win over St. Louis on Sunday, was listed as doubtful after Friday's practice, the third McGee missed this week.
Rookie first-round pick Leodis McKelvin and nickelback Ashton Youboty will split time opposite starting cornerback Jabari Greer if McGee can't play. McKelvin will also handle kickoff returns in place of McGee.
McGee was hurt in the first quarter against the Rams when his leg was caught in the pile during a tackle.
Defensive tackle Marcus Stroud (shoulder) and defensive end Aaron Schobel (foot) are listed as questionable, but coach Dick Jauron said he's fairly optimistic both will play. They will be game-time decisions.
The AFC East-leading Bills (4-0) have a chance to open a season with five wins for only the fourth time in franchise history, and the first time since 1991. They have a bye next week before hosting San Diego on Oct. 19.
Arizona (2-2) is coming off a 56-35 loss at the New York Jets despite quarterback Kurt Warner's 472 yards passing.
