Bills' LT Peters eligible to play vs. Jaguars

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- BillsPro Bowl left tackle Jason Peters was activated Saturday and is eligible to play in Buffalo's game at Jacksonville on Sunday.
Age: 26
Height: 6-4 Weight: 340
College: Arkansas
Experience: 5th season
It'll be the first time Peters will play since sustaining a groin injury in Buffalo's loss to the New York Giants in December. He missed the Bills' season finale in Philadelphia the following week and had offseason surgery to repair a sports hernia.
To make room on the 53-man roster, Buffalo cut backup offensive tackle Matt Murphy, who has a shoulder injury.
