Bills' LT Peters eligible to play vs. Jaguars

Published: Sep 13, 2008 at 10:19 AM

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- BillsPro Bowl left tackle Jason Peters was activated Saturday and is eligible to play in Buffalo's game at Jacksonville on Sunday.

Jason Peters, T
Buffalo Bills

Age: 26

Height: 6-4 Weight: 340

College: Arkansas

Experience: 5th season

Peters practiced all week with the starting offensive line after ending a lengthy contract holdout last Saturday. The Bills did not say if Peters would start against the Jaguars.

It'll be the first time Peters will play since sustaining a groin injury in Buffalo's loss to the New York Giants in December. He missed the Bills' season finale in Philadelphia the following week and had offseason surgery to repair a sports hernia.

To make room on the 53-man roster, Buffalo cut backup offensive tackle Matt Murphy, who has a shoulder injury.

