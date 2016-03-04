Bills LT Cordy Glenn signs $13.7M franchise tender

Cordy Glenn, who was designated with the Bills' non-exclusive franchise tag Tuesday, signed the tender on Friday, the team announced.
Glenn's designation, which NFL Media's Albert Breer first reported, comes at a time when coach Rex Ryan and general manager Doug Whaley are desperately trying to keep their "bully" offensive line from 2015 together. Re-signing Richie Incognito, who, at 33 was not in consideration for the tag and might be a risk on a long-term contract, has not been as simple.
Glenn is set to make $13.706 million per the official franchise tag numbers for 2016.
The development is not surprising, although the Bills are working to navigate a tricky salary-cap situation this offseason. Defensive end Mario Williams, slated to make $11.5 million plus sizable roster bonuses, was released Tuesday which should help matters along. The team began the exclusive negotiation period with the least amount of cap space ($-90,786) in the NFL, and the only team in the league with negative space.
Glenn, a former second-round pick out of Georgia in 2012, has been a tremendous value for the Bills over the length of his rookie contract, and now he wants to be paid. With a quarterback situation in transition and a coach who favors the running game, there is no stronger asset than an anchor at left tackle who does not miss games. The left tackle has started all 16 contests each of the past three years.