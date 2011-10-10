Bills lose WR Jones for up to 6 weeks after ankle injury

Published: Oct 10, 2011 at 01:00 PM

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- Buffalo Bills wide receiver Donald Jones will miss 4 to 6 weeks with a sprained left ankle, and starting defensive tackle Kyle Williams' status is uncertain for this weekend's game against the New York Giants.

Coach Chan Gailey provided the updates Monday, one day after the Bills' 31-24 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles.

Jones was injured during the first quarter after making a 7-yard catch. He's fourth on the team with 174 receiving yards. Buffalo already has two receivers on season-ending injured reserve -- Roscoe Parrish (ankle) and Marcus Easley (chest).

Williams hurt his ankle during the second half. Gailey' isn't sure that Williams can play Sunday, but hasn't ruled him out.

The Bills already lack depth at the position, with reserve Torell Troup (sore back) missing four of five games.

Gailey ruled out starting left tackle Demetrius Bell (right shoulder) and linebacker Chris Kelsay (left calf) from playing Sunday.

