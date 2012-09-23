Bills lose Spiller but win game against Browns

Published: Sep 23, 2012 at 09:25 AM

CLEVELAND -- Ryan Fitzpatrick threw three touchdown passes, and the Buffalo Bills overcame the loss of running back C.J. Spiller to beat the Cleveland Browns 24-14 on Sunday, stopping an eight-game road losing streak.

Fitzpatrick finished 22-of-35 passing for 208 yards as the Bills (2-1) turned to their passing game after Spiller, the NFL's leading rusher, was lost in the first quarter with a shoulder injury.

The Bills hadn't won outside Buffalo since the 2011 season opener at Kansas City.

Before he suffered a shoulder injury, Spiller scored on a 32-yard screen pass from Fitzpatrick, who also threw a 9-yard TD pass to T.J. Graham in the first quarter and hooked up with Stevie Johnson from 9 yards out in the fourth for a 24-14 lead.

The Browns (0-3) have lost nine in a row, dating to last season.

