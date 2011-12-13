Bills lock up right tackle Pears with contract extension

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- The Buffalo Bills have signed offensive tackle Erik Pears to a contract extension.
Pears is a seven-year NFL veteran who is in his first full season with the Bills. He's started 13 games at right tackle this season, and is part of a line that's allowed a league-low 17 sacks. He's helped stabilize a position that had been in flux before he signed with Buffalo as a free agent last December.
Listed at 6-foot-8 and 314 pounds, the Colorado State product broke into the NFL in 2005, joining Denver's practice squad as an undrafted free agent. Pears became a starter in 2006 and stayed with the Broncos until 2009, when he joined the Oakland Raiders.
Terms of the deal have not yet been released.
The Bills (5-8) are in the midst of a six-game skid and prepare to host the Miami Dolphins (4-9) on Sunday.
