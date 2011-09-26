Bills, Lions never quit en route to 3-0; more Week 3 thoughts

Give coach Chan Gaily credit. He has devised a system that highlights the strengths of the team and protects its weaknesses. Quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick is almost un-sackable as he gets rid of the ball quickly in this spread attack and never allows his offensive line to become exposed. The Bills have one of the best yards-after-contact runners in Fred Jackson and a bunch of receivers, spearheaded by Stevie Johnson, who all run excellent routes, rarely have drops and are always in rhythm with Fitzpatrick. By spreading teams out, the Bills create easy throws for Fitzpatrick. He is never forced to hold onto the ball for an extended period, thus eliminating the potential of negative plays. The Bills know their offensive line is not a powerful group, so they never ask them to flex their muscles.