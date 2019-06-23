Around the NFL

Bills' LeSean McCoy: 'It's hard to replace a guy like me'

Published: Jun 23, 2019 at 09:33 AM
Jeremy Bergman

LeSean McCoy has a lot going against him. The veteran running back is coming off a career-worst statistical season, his Bills running back room grew more crowded this offseason and, well, he's on the wrong side of 30.

But McCoy is confident that he will enjoy a bounce-back campaign with Buffalo in 2019.

"It's hard to replace a guy like me," McCoy told reporters Saturday, per PennLive. "I'm a good player and I feel like now, this year, they put a lot of guys around me. The front office got me some big hogs up front. And we'll see what happens this year. I feel good and hopefully this year will speak for itself."

What one might see as replacing McCoy's production, the running back views as adding pieces to bolster his impact on the offense. Whatever the reality, Buffalo was indeed very active this spring, adding three starters alongside the offensive line in free agency (Quinton Spain, Mitch Morse, Spencer Long) and a fourth in the draft (Cody Ford), pass-catchers for Josh Allen (John Brown, Cole Beasley, Tyler Kroft) and some relief in the backfield.

Buffalo drafted running back Devin Singletary in the third round, signed former Jaguars tailback T.J. Yeldon and, most interestingly, inked 36-year-old future Hall of Fame runner Frank Gore to a one-year deal.

Having the veteran Gore and his 14,748 career rushing yards in the building doesn't threaten McCoy, though. It inspires him.

"Every day I see (Gore) playing hard," McCoy said. "I see his growth, his smarts, his ability. That shows me that anything is possible."

When NFL Network visited Buffalo during mandatory minicamp, the two gave off a similar vibe. McCoy called the pair "a duo" and said practicing alongside Gore made him feel like "I'm still young." Gore intimated to NFL Network's Kimberly Jones the two would "push each other every day" and that the vets could still learn from one another.

Whether both McCoy and Gore will better each other in 2019 remains to be seen. That is the hope, obviously; upon signing Gore, Bills coach Sean McDermott said in regards to the tandem that "iron's gonna sharpen iron."

But, in addition to playing alongside Gore, McCoy said he will find other internal ways to sharpen himself in his 11th season in the pros.

"I use age and that type of thing to motivate me," McCoy said. "My whole life I've kind of been the underdog. Is he big enough? Is he tough enough? Can he play in the pros? I feel like guys like myself come around every once in a while and I want to stick to that. I'm up for it."

