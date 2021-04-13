Bills legend Marv Levy to be inducted into Canadian Football Hall of Fame

Published: Apr 13, 2021 at 11:16 AM
Marv Levy is entering another hall of fame.

The Canadian Football Hall of Fame announced Tuesday that Levy is one of seven members in its 2021 class. The legendary Bills coach will join Bud Grant and Warren Moon as only the third person to be enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame and Canadian Football Hall of Fame.

"Well, it's overwhelming," said Levy on NFL NOW about what the honor means. "Certainly, I'm highly complimented to join two of those other great guys against whom I competed but as a coach and Warren as a player in the NFL. I'm excited, I'm thrilled [and] I'm complimented."

Well before guiding Buffalo to four consecutive Super Bowls, Levy was a title-winning coach in the CFL.

He led the Montreal Alouettes to Grey Cup championships in 1974 and 1977, earning the Annis Stukus Trophy as coach of the year in the former season. The Alouettes made the postseason all five years of his tenure, while compiling a 43-31-4 mark.

Levy was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2001. He went 143-112 over 17 seasons with the Bills and Chiefs and remains the only head coach to reach four straight Super Bowls.

Levy said on NFL NOW that he found it "uplifting" to watch the Bills succeed in 2020 and reach the AFC Championship Game for the first time since 1993.

"I remain very close to the Bills and the Bills organization. I've gone from being a Bills coach to a Bills fan," he shared. "… I've become very good friends with Sean McDermott, I think he's a fine coach. The fans in Buffalo were as uplifting as can be. They supported us through disappointing times, as well as exhilarating times, and they're on the right track."

