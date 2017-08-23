Bills LB Reggie Ragland not concerned about trade talk

He won't listen.
Reggie Ragland has heard the whispers and suggestions that he could be shipped out of town, but the second-year Bills linebacker is tuning out the white noise.
"I'm here where I'm supposed to be right now with the Bills," Ragland said, per The Buffalo News. "I can't worry about no trade talk or none of that. I'm worried about what's going on right now."
Jay Skurski of The News noted that Ragland, last year's second-round pick, was asked about a possible trade no less than six times during Tuesday's two-minute interview. Each time, he swatted down the topic.
"I've got to keep getting better," Ragland said. "That don't bother me. God going to put me where he need me to be. Right now I'm with the Buffalo Bills and I'm happy to be."
Ragland was drafted by a former regime and coaching staff that saw the former Alabama star as an ideal fit for Rex Ryan's 3-4 defense. He's struggled to mesh, however, into Sean McDermott's 4-3 scheme, toiling with the third-stringers after spending all of last year on the mend from a season-ending knee injury.
Asked if he can make it work in McDermott's system, Ragland told reporters: "I really think I can. I know I can. ... I know when my time comes, I've got to take it and run with it."
Ragland's fate, though, boils down to what his coaches think. Just last week, we suggested the talented run-stuffer might be an ideal fit for the Chiefs, but Ragland is right: None of that talk matters until it happens -- or until it doesn't.