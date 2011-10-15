Bills LB Merriman ruled out vs. Giants with Achilles injury

Published: Oct 15, 2011 at 05:36 AM

Buffalo Bills linebacker Shawne Merriman has been ruled out of Sunday's game against the New York Giants and will not make the trip to New Jersey, the team announced Saturday.

Merriman was originally listed as doubtful after missing Friday's practice with an Achilles' tendon injury that flared up Thursday.

Merriman said Friday he didn't think the injury was significant. The Bills will have their bye next week, giving him an additional week to heal.

The seven-year veteran has a history of problems with his right tendon, but the team has not indicated which Achilles' Merriman injured this time. He aggravated the injury during his first practice with the Bills in November of last season after the team claimed him off waivers from the San Diego Chargers.

Merriman finished last season on injured reserve.

With both Merriman and Chris Kelsay (calf) out, the Bills will be down to two healthy outside linebackers -- Danny Batten and Arthur Moats. Defensive lineman Spencer Johnson will also be available to fill in after working with the outside linebackers on Friday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

