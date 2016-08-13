Bills LB IK Enemkpali tears ACL, out for season

IK Enemkpali didn't finish the Buffalo Bills' preseason Week 1 tilt against the Colts after suffering a knee injury, and he now he's out for the rest of the season as well.
An MRI confirmed that Enemkpali suffered a torn ACL and will miss the entire season, NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday morning.
The linebacker was carted off the field in the first half of the game. He reportedly twisted his right leg awkwardly while trying to pass rush. Bills coach Rex Ryan described the injury as "major" during halftime of the game broadcast.
Enemkpali was released by the Jets last August after he punched former teammateGeno Smith in the jaw during an argument. The Bills claimed him on waivers within the week.
Enemkpali's injury is the latest setback for a Buffalo linebacker corps that has struggled to stay healthy this offseason. Rookie Reggie Ragland is expected to miss the entire 2016 season with a torn ACL, and it's unclear when first-round pick Shaq Lawson will return to the team after undergoing offseason shoulder surgery.